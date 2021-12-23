The following Cape Ann students were named to the honors list for the First Quarter 2021–2022 at St. John’s Prep in Danvers.
Those on the Headmaster’s List earned A- or above in all courses; those on the Principal’s List earned B+ or above in all courses; those on the Honor Roll earned B or above in all courses.
ESSEX
Headmaster’s List: Samuel Appleyard, Tucker Larson, and Samuel Phippen.
Principal’s List: Doron Appleyard and Andrew Cort.
Honor Roll: Colton Friedlander, William Kuhl, and Charles Larson.
GLOUCESTER
Headmaster’s List: Jackson Camp.
Principal’s List: Ryan DeSouza, Christopher Esposito, Andrew Johnson, Joseph Scherkenbach, and Callahan White.
Honor Roll: Brendan Burke and Mason Butler.
MANCHESTER
Headmaster’s List: Breccan Curran, William Kent, Tucker Lawrence, Mathis Riff, and Samuel Roberts.
Principal’s List: Henry Coote, Brody Duncan, Benjamin Foley, and Grant Magnuson.
Honor Roll: Jameson Curran and Cooper Davis.
ROCKPORT
Headmaster’s List: Campbell Berglund.
Principal’s List: Michael Hale and William Mueller.
Honor Roll: Luc Bannerman, Leland Lima, Aiven Lorenz, Andres Scully Morales, and Wyatt Vorias.