The Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA recently held a birthday breakfast and panel discussion to celebrate its second year in its new location.
Attendees were treated to a “happy birthday” song from the Y’s Early Learning Program. Executive Director Erina McWilliam-Lopez and panelists Elaine McKechnie, Gerald MacKillop, Glen MacLeod, Jack Meany, Tim Flaherty, George Lieser and Chris Lovasco all shared how the Y and the Gloucester community has impacted their lives and the lives of their families.
In two years, the new Cape Ann Y has more than 11,000 members, nearly $1 million in financial assistance provided so everyone has access to the Y, and more than 400 children learning the lifesaving skill of swimming through its lesson program.
The Y offers fitness opportunities, an outdoor splash pad for families, summer camp, early education programming, and more. More information is available at the YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road, or at www.northshoreymca.org.