Visitors and owners voted for their favorites when the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation kicked off its fall-winter season with a car show.

More than 30 antique and classic cars lined the historic Meetinghouse’s grand allee while scores of car enthusiasts, families, and visitors to Gloucester strolled the promenade during the foundation’s second annual Cape Ann Classic Cars on the Green at September’s close.

John Hicks and his Giddy Gang provided a Dixieland score for the invitational show.  

Two 1923 Model T’s represented the earliest entries and a 1979 Firebird TA was the most recent. 

Tours of the historic 1806 Meetinghouse were also given. Among the building’s many historic and notable details and treasures, visitors were most intrigued by the 1785 charter signed by freed slave Gloster Dalton and the role that the Meetinghouse played in the legal battle that resulted in the incorporation of a policy around the separation of church and state in the U.St, Constitution, according to Charles Nazarian, president of the foundation. Bob Wech, music director for the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, performed a  mini-concert on the 1893 Hutchings-Fisk pipe organ to complete the tour.

Visitors and owners voted for best vehicle in nine categories. The winners are:

First Prize – Best In Show

1957 Chevy Belair convertible

Owner: John Ross, Ipswich

Elegance – Most Elegant

1963 Cadillac convertible

Owner: Tim Sparks, Lowell

Luxury – Most Luxurious

1963 Cadillac convertible

Owner: Tim Sparks, Lowell

Grand Touring – Comfort

1963 Cadillac convertible

Owner: Tim Sparks, Lowell

Sport – Best For Racing

1967 Cobra

Owner: John Pardee, Rockport

Ostentatious – Showiest

1958 Ford Skyliner

Owner: Nick Anderson, Hamilton

Practical – Most Useful

1946 Studebaker MS

Owner: Jonathan Poore, Hamilton

Beautiful – Best Styled

1957 Chevy Bel Air convertible

Owner: John Ross, Ipswich

Delightful – Most Fun

1964 Comet Caliente convertible

Owners: Deb and Lauren Boudreau-Steeves

 

