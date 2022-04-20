Cape Ann girls have a chance to achieve their prom dreams without having to empty their pocketbooks.
Cape Ann Bible Church is hosting a prom dress event Wednesday, April 20, at the Glen T. MacLeod YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road.
Every dress — sizes 0 to 22 are available — is free. Most of the dresses, which come in all sizes, lengths and colors, have only be worn once, and many still have the tags attached, organizers said.
Some accessories such as jewelry and purses are available.
Event hours at YMCA are 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m.
Amy Prichard may be contacted with questions by emailing amyqprichard@gmail.com.