A Gloucester church is helping girls achieve their prom dreams without having to empty their pocketbooks.
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St. is hosting a prom dress event this weekend. Every dress — and there are more than 200 formal dresses in sizes 0 to 22 available — is free. Most of the dresses, which come in all sizes, lengths and colors, have only be worn once, and many still have the tags attached, organizers said.
Some accessories such as jewelry and purses are available.
Event hours at the church are Friday, March 11, from 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, March 12, from 8 to 3 p.m., and Sunday, March 13, from 2 to 5 p.m.
The church is also taking dress donations.
Amy Prichard may be contacted with questions or to donate a dress by emailing amyqprichard@gmail.com.