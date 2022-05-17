Imagine not having enough money to buy socks and underwear.
Several local organizations know this is a reality for numerous Cape Ann residents, young and old. To mitigate that hardship, there is a “Socks and Underwear Drive” taking place on Cape Ann this month.
Now through May 31, the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church has joined forces with the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport as well as local clothing stores, Nelson’s in Gloucester and John Tarr Store in Rockport, to collect donations of new socks and underwear for children and adults.
The clothing stores have offered to create sales to make the giving easier, according to a press release.
Contributions go directly to families and individuals served by Pathways for Children and The Grace Center.
“Donations of new socks and underwear mean busy parents can spend less time worrying about embarrassing holes, or not having enough spare pairs to keep up with active preschoolers and toddlers, and devote more time to loving, guiding and nurturing their babies as they grow,” noted Pathways staff members.
The Grace Center is a Gloucester day resource center serving adults in need of support. The center is part of Lifebridge, a regional organization providing shelter services in Gloucester, Salem and Beverly.
“The single most asked for thing is either socks or underwear,” said Stephen Voysey, on staff at The Grace Center.
Collection bins for donations of new socks and underwear, of all sizes and for all ages, are located at the side door of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester; outside the Rockport Unitarian Universalist Society, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport; and also inside at Nelson’s, 248 Main St., Gloucester; and the John Tarr Store, 49 Main St., Rockport.
Monetary contributions may be made by check, made out to the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church with “Socks and Underwear” on the memo line. Email any questions to info@gloucesteruu.org.