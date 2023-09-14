Events planned for this weekend are already being canceled or postponed in anticipation of Hurricane Lee passing off the coast Friday night into the Saturday.
Safety Day
Gloucester Community Safety Day is postponed. It will now be held Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Harbor Loop.
DECA car wash
ROCKPORT — Student members of Rockport High School's DECA club have postponed their fundraising car wash. It will now be held Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Advance Auto Parts, 146 Eastern Ave. in Gloucester. They are accepting donations.
War of 1898
The time of a talk by local author Wayne Soini on the 125th Anniversary of the War of 1898 at Sawyer Free Library’s temporary 21 Main St. location has been changed to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Questions may directed to jtravers@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Sail rescheduled
The 97th Anniversary Celebrate Adventure Sail, originally scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 16, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. This sail commemorates the historic schooner's launching from the shipyard in Essex on Sept. 16, 1926 and you're invited to celebrate onboard with musical entertainment by folk artists Larry Young and John Roberts, with Jeff's Variety lobster rolls, birthday cupcakes from Cake Ann and beverages included. A cannon salute in honor of the Gloucester 400+ and the Taste of Cape Ann raffle drawing will round out the fun. Tickets are $97; children 18 and younger $49 at https://schooner-adventure.starboardsuite.com/e/special-event-625.
This list will be updated.