BEVERLY — Endicott College has named the following Gloucester residents to its fall 2022 dean's list:
Maya Churchill, majoring in psychology.
Jadyn Gentile, majoring in business management, daughter of Kellie Gentile and Frank Gentile.
Kalyn Koller, majoring in criminal justice, daughter of Heather Koller and Paul Koller.
Leah Kostecki, majoring in performing arts, daughter of Amy Kostecki and Steve Kostecki.
Lauryn O'Connor, majoring in finance, daughter of Kimberly O'Connor and Bruce O'Connor.
Juliana Orlando, majoring in nursing, daughter of Sara Orlando and Mario Orlando.
Daniel Smith, majoring in criminal justice, son of Laura Smith and Kevin Smith.
Michael Surabian, majoring in entrepreneurship and marketing, son of Lisa Surabian and George Surabian.
In order to qualify for the dean's list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below "C," have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.