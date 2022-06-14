DANVERS — North Shore Community College President Dr. William Heineman is pleased to announce that the students listed below were dean’s list students for the Spring 2022 semester.
Dean’s list honors are awarded to students who have earned six or more semester hours of academic credit with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.30 or higher.
Essex
Hayes Demeule and Morgan Schad.
Gloucester
Austin Abell, Sarah Ackerman, Folashade Ailuogwemhe, Shanali Avery, Vanessa Barrett, Erin Brosnan, Karla Bruner, Alyssa Carter, Dennise Chumba, Rose Ciaramitaro, Jose Diaz, Breanna Doherty, Shaeleigh Doherty, Giusi Favazza, William Gao, Luis Gomez Canales, and Grace Gustaferro.
Also, Bonnie Hallisey, Kayla Harris, Antonese Heard, Brianna Horne, Jonnha Jerome-Camille, Kajal Kataria, Emily Keyes, Mabelita Koller, Sophia Lane, Bomino Lopes, Jake Lucido, Tyler Malik, Joseph Marcantonio, Kathleen Mcinerney, Keegan Mcnally, Marissa Militello, Hope Miller, Savannah Miller, Robert Newton, Olivia Piscitello, Angela Prezzano, Carla Provost, and Michelle Puccio.
And, Tia Reddy, Ashley Rowe, Katelyn Ryan, Krystina Sawyer, Allison Sears, Evan Smith, Adrianne Sweet, Tianna Swindell, Laura Tanguay, Alexandra Tashjy, Manuel Tejada, and Catherine Watt.
Manchester
Lillian Calandra, Maria Gargano, and Scott Sutherland.
Rockport
Lindy Aiello, Brett Bouchie, Anthony Brosnan, Michael Copp, Stacey Curtin, Rosa Khoury, Kayla Medeiros, Patrick Morin, Courtney Nelson, Svea Sherman, Molly Timmons, Kate Whitley, and Rebecca Woodson.