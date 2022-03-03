DANVERS — North Shore Community College President Dr. William Heineman is pleased to announce the Dean’s List students for the fall 2021 semester.
Dean’s List Honors are awarded to students who have earned six or more semester hours of academic credit with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.30 or higher.
Essex
Haley Santy Williams
Gloucester
Austin Abell, Sarah Ackerman, Hafsa Ahmed, Folashade Ailuogwemhe, Shanali Avery, Vanessa Barrett, George Black, Erin Brosnan, Karla Bruner, Ainsley Bruni, Alyssa Carter, Ashley Chepulis, Lindsay Crumley, Angelica Duran, Giusi Favazza, Jennifer Forgione, Shannon Gill, Luis Gomez Canales, Kaleigh Gordinas, Phoebe Hagberg, Kayla Harris, Brianna Horne, Kyarrah Jean-Simon, Jonnha Jerome-Camille, Kajal Kataria, and Mabelita Koller.
Also, Maria-Teodora Lopes, Bomino Lopes, Camden Lovelace, Jake Lucido, Tyler Malik, Joseph Marcantonio, Jacob Mccollum, Sydney Mckay, Keegan Mcnally, Marissa Militello, Jessica Militello, Savannah Miller, Robert Newton, Ashley Oubre, Talia Pata, Adam Pimentel, Amber Pinkham, Olivia Piscitello, Angela Prezzano, Carla Provost, Michelle Puccio, Tia Reddy, Anthony Rizzo, Daniela Romano, Kristin Rotondo, Ashley Rowe, Vincent Scuderi, Allison Sears, Lisa Simoneau, Evan Smith, Tianna Swindell, Laura Tanguay, Alexis Thompson, Kenneth Turner, Ross Underwood, and Eureka Wilcox.
Manchester
Isabela Eliassen, Nancy Gambal, Maria Gargano and Nathan Kelly.
Rockport
Lindy Aiello, Brett Bouchie, Anthony Brosnan, Stacey Curtin, Antonese Heard, Markus Huber, Kayla Parisi, Olivia Perry, Anitra Pierson, Svea Sherman, Molly Timmons, Jacob Ward, Sean Whelan, and Rebecca Woodson.