AMHERST, Mass. — Below is a list of local students who were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the fall 2022 semester.

In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale.

ESSEX

Logan Carroll

Abigail Rose Corrao

Travis J. Duncan

Madison Katherine Lawler

Sydney Grace Levasseur

Connor Patrick McGrath

Logan P. McGrath

Claire Althea O'Brien

Anna Frances Penelope Pennoyer

Mauryn Tyack

GLOUCESTER

Jesse R. Alexander

Grace Rita Bertagna

Sage Elowen Brisbois

Yahir De Jesus Collado Vasquez

Nolan Cunningham

Jacob francis D'Ambrosio

Aidan McTeague Fitzgerald

Maisie Ac Grow

Kelsey Sohn Kobayashi

Piera M. Locontro

Michelle L. Morency

Sylvia Sorvari Officer

Emily Ruth Palk

Alexandra Eve Richards

Charlotte J. Salmon

Aishah Tolentino

Elizabeth Ward

MANCHESTER

Antonia Katrina Cicala

Aidan James Cunningham

Amelia Katherine Donnellan Valade

Madeline Frances Donnellan Valade

Owen Clifford Donnellan Valade

Andrew Michael Grant

Isabelle Nicole Graves

Elizabeth Yu Xin Graves

Margaret Qiang Graves

Natalie Anne Koopman

Jessie O'Halloran Miller

Olivia Rose Osterman

Beren Jeffrey Schmidt

Bridget Caylee Twombly

Dylan Alexander Wilson

Genevieve Rose Young

ROCKPORT

Kevyn Ann Marie Chandler

Nicole Elizabeth Cournoyer

Anand Fedele

Angelina Elizabeth Jimenez

Zoe Rose Lucido

Henry Phillip Prentiss

Isabel C Santos

Kylie Mary Wheat

