Tuesday, July 16
Musical babies storytime, 10 to 10:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Music and movement for ages 0-3 accompanied by caregiver. Free, register at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
Lindsay and her Puppet Pals, 6 to 7:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., third floor. Life-sized puppets. Contact April Wanner at 978-768-7410 or awanner@essexpl.org
Saturday, July 20
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Re-dedication of Ancient Cemetery, 1 p.m., an Essex Bicentennial event.
Alan MacMillan presents talk about the Essex branch of the Boston and Maine Railroad, 7 p.m., third floor, Town Hall, 30 Martin St., 978-768-7111.
Sunday, July 21
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Tuesday, July 23
Musical babies storytime, 10 to 10:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Music and movement for ages 0-3 accompanied by caregiver. Free, register at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
Friday, Aug. 2
Greenheads Gone Party, 6 to 8 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Celebrate the departure of the menace of the marsh with a family friendly cookout. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Friday, Aug. 9
Food Trucks and live music at Memorial Park, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Shepard Memorial Avenue. Part of Essex’s Bicentennial celebration. Followed by Old Times Base Ball Game. Fireworks at dusk at Memorial Park (behind town hall).
Saturday, Aug. 10
Bicentennial Parade steps off, 10 a.m. from the corner of Southern Ave and Main St, travels down Main St to Western Ave, turns left on Winthrop St, and right onto Martin Street and
Saturday, Sept. 7
Old Essex Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centennial Grove. Tours on the half hour. An Essex Bicentennial event. Rain date, Oct. 6.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.