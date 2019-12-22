tuesday, dec. 24
TOHP Burnham Library closed for Christmas holidays
Christmas Eve Services, First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St. 5 p.m. Pageant and Candle Lighting; 9 p.m. Lessons, Carols, Candle Lighting, and Communion. 978-768-7855.
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnham Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
wednesday, dec. 25
TOHP Burnham Library closed for Christmas.
thursday, dec. 26
TOHP Burnham Library closed for Christmas holidays.
thursday, jan. 2
Read to Benny the reading dog, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Bring your own book or choose one of ours. Sign up for a 15 minute block to read. Contact April Wanner at 978-768-7410, or: awanner@essexpl.org
Friday, Jan. 3
Same Day Kids, 3 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. An afternoon of games, including Giant Jenga, and hot cocoa. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
tuesday, jan. 7
Yoga Story Time, 10 to 11:45 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Join Christine for this free fun music and movement for ages 2-5years with caregiver. Register at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
Gentle Vinyassa Yoga with certified instructor Lisa, 7 to 8 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. All levels welcome. Bring a mat, towel, water. Drop in fee is $12/pp or a six week rate is $10/prepaid on first visit. Lisa donates a portion of the proceeds to the Friends of the Library.
Frame Up to Fit Out Speakers Series
The next installment is Dan Noyes discussing the construction of and adventures with his centennial dory, a replica of one that is in on display at the Cape Ann Museum on January 8th, 2019 at 7pm.
wednesday, jan. 8
Frame Up to Fit Out lecture series, 7 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Dan Noyes on his centennial dory, a replica of one at the Cape Ann Museum. Tickets $10 non-member, $8 members, at door or at: www.essexshipbuilding.org
.............................................................................
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
WEEKLY STORY HOUR — Wednesday mornings through Dec 18. Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet at 9am in the Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Wednesday
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.