monday, Feb. 24
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome. 978-768-7410.
tuesday, Feb. 25
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410 or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Story hour for wee ones, 9 a.m. followed by preschool story hour at 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-5. www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Preschool story hour, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 3-5. www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Manchester-Essex Cribbage Tournament, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6 p.m. register, 6:30 p.m., start play with three different people. American Legion Hall, behind Manchester Town Hall. $25 entrance fee; cash prizes. RSVP@manchesteressexrotary.org.
