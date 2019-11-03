tuesday, nov. 5
Yoga Story times for children ages 2-5, 10 to 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With parents/caregivers and Christine Hribar. Story, yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games. 978-768-7410, www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. 978-768-7410, www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
wednesday, nov. 6
Weekly story hour, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Public Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-2; story time for ages 3-5 meets at 10 a.m. Register at awanner@essexpl.org.
Frame Up to Fit Out Series kicks off, 7 p.m., Waterline Center, Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Book talk on “From Head to Tail: Historic Recipes Through the Ages,” by Justin Demetri. $10 for nonmember adults and $8 for member adults, children 0-8, free. https://www.essexshipbuilding.org/details-of-next-events.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Ditty Bag Workshop, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Waterline Center at Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. These bags have been used by sailors for centuries. Bring lunch, materials provided, cost per bag, $40. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
tuesday, nov. 12
Yoga Story times for children ages 2-5, 10 to 11 a.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With parents/caregivers and Christine Hribar. Story, yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games. 978-768-7410, www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnhman Library, 30 Martin St. With Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Weekly story hour, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Public Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-2; story time for ages 3-5 meets at 10 a.m. Register at awanner@essexpl.org.
Walking “the Way” Today, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With Kristina and Meg on an odyssey through France and Spain. 978-768-7410, www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
