Friday, Sept. 13
Funny Face Friday, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. for kids ages 5 and up. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Clam Basket Making Workshop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Led by master basket maker Billy Ray Sims. With white oak, cane, and wire using traditional methods. Ages 12 and up, $65 materials charge, coffee and lunch provided. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
monday, Sept. 16
Community outreach meeting for proposed marijuana establishment, 6 p.m., at Essex Town Hall auditorium, 30 Martin St., Essex. DsiBB Botanics is seeking a license to become a marijuana retailer, to be located at 166 Eastern Ave. Q&A.
tuesday, Sept. 17
Yoga Story Time, 10 to 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Join this free fun music and movement story time for ages 2 to 5 years with parent/caregiver. Register at: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
Hedgehog Story Hour, 4 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Ages 3+, with reading and a real hedgehog.
Gentle Vinyassa Yoga, 7 to 8 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With certified instructor Lisa Lunnen. All levels; Bring a mat, towel and water. $12 drop in fee, 6 weeks, $10/pp paid on first visit. Portion of proceeds supports the Friends of the Library.
thursday, Sept. 19
Wendy’s Story Art, 3:15 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Free for ages 0-5 with a parent or caregiverWendy will read a story and lead your child in an art based craft.
Register at: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
saturday, Sept. 21
Festival in the Shipyard, 4 to 7 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St., local art show and sale, makers tables, creative activities, food, music, fun. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
sunday, Sept. 22
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
