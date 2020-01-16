Tuesday, Jan. 21
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St, 3rd floor, with instructor Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Partial proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library. Call 978-768-7410.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
A morning with Mother Goose, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., 3rd floor. Children ages 3 and older visit with Mother Goose: songs, stories and laughs! RSVP to awanner@essexpl.org. Call 978-768-7410
Open Forum on Housing Needs and Choices in Essex, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Essex Town Hall, third floor, 30 Martin St. All welcome; handicapped-accessible.
Frame Up to Fit Out Speakers Series, 7 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 60 Main St. Never before seen photos from the Archives presented by ESM Curator Jim Witham and Charlie Seavey. Tickets $10 nonmembers, $8 members, at the door or at www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Friday, Jan. 24
Kids meet local author Karin Gertsch, 3:30 p.m., TOHP Burnhman Library, 30 Martin St. Enjoys her picture book “Flora Has an Adventure,” featuring themed activities and a snack. Email awanner@essexpl.org to reserve your spot. Call 978-768-7410
saturday, Jan. 25
Spoon Carving Workshop with Spire Woodshop in the Waterline Center, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Center, 60 Main St. Email: info@spirewoodshop.com
monday, Jan. 27
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, with local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading lively sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Winterfest for kids ages 5+, 3:30-4:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. An afternoon of wintery fun with stories, games, snacks and crafts. RSVP to awanner@essexpl.org or call 978-768-7410.
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St, 3rd floor, with instructor Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Partial proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library.
monday, Feb. 3
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, with local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading lively sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome.
monday, Feb. 10
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, with local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading lively sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Community Book Group, 9:30 a.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Featuring ‘Remember Me Like This,’ by Johnston. Copies of the book at the Circulation Desk.
monday, Feb. 24
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., with local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading lively sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome.
.............................................................................
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
WEEKLY STORY HOUR — Wednesday mornings through Dec 18. Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet at 9am in the Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Wednesday
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
