tuesday, Feb. 25
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410 or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Story hour for wee ones, 9 a.m. followed by preschool story hour at 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-5. www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Preschool story hour, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Ages 3-5. www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Wendy’s Story Art, 3:15 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Ages 0-5 with a parent or caregiver. Stories and crafts. Free; register at: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
Manchester-Essex Cribbage Tournament, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6 p.m. register, 6:30 p.m., start play with three different people. American Legion Hall, behind Manchester Town Hall. $25 entrance fee; cash prizes. RSVP@manchesteressexrotary.org.
Monday, March 2
Feasting with your Instant Pot, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., A cooking class with chef Liz Barbour. RSVP to April Wanner, at 978-768-7410 or email awanner@essexpl.org.
Tuesday, March 3
Essex Division of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Q1 Division meeting, 8 to 9 a.m., Windward Grille, 109 Eastern Ave. A progress update on Economic Development & Community Housing. Free, all welcome, RSVP: info@capeannchamber.com.
Thursday, March 5
Read to Benny the reading dog, 3:30 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Kids sign up for a 15 minute slot. Email awanner@essexpl.org to reserve your spot.
Monday, March 9
Pajama story hour, 6 p.m. bedtime stories and snacks, TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Kids, age 3 + come in jammies! If possible, bring new pjs for kinds in need for the annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive.
Wednesday, March 18
Police Story Hour, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Children 0-5, join weekly story hour and early childhood partners for meet-n-greet and stories with local police. Register to awanner@essexpl.org or9 78-768-7410.
Thursday, March 19
Community Book Group, 9:30 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., featuring “Euphoria,” by Lily King. Join us for baked goods and lively discussion! Copies at Circulation Desk. Call 978-768-7410.
Community Movie Night, 6:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., 3rd floor, featuring “Harriet,” rated PG-13. Call 978-768-7410.
Saturday, March 21
Star Wars fan event, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Ages 5-105, join presenter Peter Struzziero, dress in character, explore Star Wars museum, show and tell, trivia contest, watch Star Wars Pop Culture Videos and more! RSVP EARLY: awanner@essexpl.org
Monday, March 23
Teen advisory board meeting, 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Grades 6-12. RSVP for pizza and to discuss upcoming teen programming. Email: awanner@essexpl.org.
