tuesday, nov. 26
Yoga Story times for children ages 2-5, 10 to 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With parents/caregivers and Christine Hribar. Story, yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games. 978-768-7410, www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnhman Library, 30 Martin St. With Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. 978-768-7410, www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., first floor. Preschool (ages 3-5) meet at 10 a.m. on the library third floor. To register, email awanner@essexpl.org.
Monday, Dec. 2
Wreath Making with Susie Talbot, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Decorate a 20-inch festive wreath. Bring clippers/scissors. $45 per wreath. https://www.essexshipbuilding.org/calendar-of-events.
Tuesday
