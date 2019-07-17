Saturday, July 20
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Alan MacMillan presents talk about the Essex branch of the Boston and Maine Railroad, 7 p.m., third floor, Town Hall, 30 Martin St., 978-768-7111.
Sunday, July 21
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Tuesday, July 23
Musical babies storytime, 10 to 10:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Music and movement for ages 0-3 accompanied by caregiver. Free, register at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
SATURDAY, JULY 27
Re-dedication of Ancient Cemetery, 1 p.m., an Essex Bicentennial event.
Friday, Aug. 2
Greenheads Gone Party, 6 to 8 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Celebrate the departure of the menace of the marsh with a family friendly cookout. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Friday, Aug. 9
Food Trucks and live music at Memorial Park, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Shepard Memorial Avenue. Part of Essex’s Bicentennial celebration. Followed by Old Times Base Ball Game. Fireworks sponsored by Amy and Andrew Spinney at dusk at Memorial Park (behind town hall).
Saturday, Aug. 10
Bicentennial Parade steps off, 10 a.m. from the corner of Southern Ave and Main St. There will 12 units of the Shriners coming with three bands, 18 floats, two bag pipe bands, four marching bands and a steel drum band.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Old Essex Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centennial Grove. Tours on the half hour. An Essex Bicentennial event. Rain date, Oct. 6.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
