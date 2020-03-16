Due to the coronavirus, the Times recommends you confirm that any events or programs are happening as scheduled by contacting the venue directly.
TOHP BURNham Library canceling all programming
Tuesday, March 17
CANCELED: Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., third floor. With Lisa Lunnen, $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library. Call 978-768-7410.
Wednesday, March 18
Canceled: Police Story Hour, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children ages 0-5, join weekly story hour and early childhood partners for meet-and-greet and stories with local police. Register at awanner@essexpl.org or 978-768-7410.
CANCELED: Grammy read-a-loud book group, 4 to 4:45 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For grades 2-3. Karen Bradford leads readings, discussion with snacks. Featuring “The End of the Beginning,” by Avi. Limited space. Register at awanner@essexpl.org.
Thursday, March 19
CANCELED: Community Book Group, 9:30 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Featuring “Euphoria,” by Lily King. Baked goods and lively discussion. Copies at Circulation Desk. Call 978-768-7410.
CANCELED: Community Movie Night, 6:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., third floor. Featuring “Harriet,” rated PG-13. Call 978-768-7410.
Saturday, March 21
CANCELED: Star Wars fan event, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Ages 5-105, join presenter Peter Struzziero, dress in character, explore Star Wars museum, show and tell, trivia contest, watch Star Wars Pop Culture Videos and more. RSVP early to awanner@essexpl.org.
Monday, March 23
CANCELED: Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children ages 0-5 join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410.
CANCELED: Teen advisory board meeting, 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Grades 6-12. RSVP for pizza and to discuss upcoming teen programming. Email awanner@essexpl.org.
Tuesday, March 24
CANCELED: Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., third floor. With Lisa Lunnen, $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library. Call 978-768-7410.
Wednesday, March 25
CANCELED: Grammy read-a-loud book group, 4 to 4:45 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Grades 2-3. Karen Bradford leads readings, discussion with snacks. Featuring “The End of the Beginning,” by Avi. Limited space. Register at awanner@essexpl.org.
saturday, March 28
Spiritual Parenting group meets, 4:30 p.m., First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St. Call 978-768-3690.
Monday, March 30
CANCELED: Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children ages 0-5 join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410.
Tuesday, March 31
CANCELED: Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., third floor. With Lisa Lunnen, $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library. Call 978-768-7410.
Monday, April 6
CANCELED: Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children ages 0-5 join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410.
Thursday, April 9
CANCELED: College Essay Seminar with writing instructor and founder of TCS Prep, Tracy Stephens, 6:30 p.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Information at 978-768-7410, www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
=======================================================
Library Events – March 2020
MUSICAL STORYTIME—March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6 at 11am.Children, ages 0-5, join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for lively sessions of musical stories & activities, singing, dancing and instrument play Mondays. Drop-ins welcome
ADULT YOGA —Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7pm on Tuesday evenings, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 3rd floor with instructor Lisa Lunnen Cost is $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library.
READ TO BENNY —Kids! Sign up for a 15 minute slot to read to Benny, our reading dog on Thursday, March 5, 3:30-4:30pm Email awanner@essexpl.org to reserve your spot.
PAJAMA STORY HOUR —Kids, ages 3 and older, join April on Monday, March 9th, 6pm for bedtime stories and a snack. Come dressed in your jammies! All who would like to are encouraged to bring a pair of new pajamas for a child or teen in need for the annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive.
GRAMMY READ-A-LOUD BOOKGROUP —Kids! Grades 2 & 3, sign up for this unique group with Essex resident Karen Bradford for 3 read-a-loud sessions including group discussion & a snack, Wednesdays, March 11, 18, 25, 4-4:45pm featuring the novel “The End of the Beginning”by Avi. Spaces are very limited, sign up now: awanner@essexpl.org.
POLICE OFFICER STORY HOUR —Children 0-5, join weekly Story Hour and Early Childhood Partners for this special meet and greet with our local police and read aloud police stories, Wednesday, March 18, 10am. Please register to: awanner@essexpl.org/978-768-7410.
COMMUNITY BOOK GROUP —Thursday, Marchj19, 9:30am featuring “Euphoria”by Lily King. Join us for baked goods and lively discussion! Copies of the book may be picked up at the Circulation Desk.
COMMUNITY MOVIE NIGHT —Thursday, March 19, 6:30pm on the 3rd floor featuring “Harriet,”Rated PG-13.
STAR WARS SYMPOSIUM —If you love Star Wars, then THIS IS YOUR EVENT! Saturday, March 21st, 11am. Star Wars fans ages 5-105, kids, teens, adults, join presenter Peter Struzziero, dress as a character for a costume contest, learn about the history of Star Wars, explore the traveling Star Wars museum, bring your show and tell items, join a trivia contest, watch Star Wars Pop Culture Videos & more! RSVP EARLY: awanner@essexpl.org
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD MEETING —Monday, March 23, 5pm, grades 6-12. RSVP for pizza dinner and to discuss upcoming teen programming at the Library! Email: awanner@essexpl.org.
FOSTER CARE INFO SESSION —Join the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, as well as local foster parents, to learn more about foster parenting and/or adopting from foster care. This is a relaxed info session on the Library 3rd floor. RSVP to awanner@essexpl.org. Light refreshments served.
CFCE Programming
YOGA STORYTIME —Children, Ages 2-5 and their parents/caregivers are invited to join Christine Hribar to enjoy a story, participate in basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games each Tuesday, 10-11am.
WENDY’S STORY ART—Each Thursday beginning 3:15-4pm, children ages 0-5 with a parent/caregiver are invited to take part in these creative sessions combining stories and art.
These free programs are funded by the CFCE Grant & serve families in Essex, Manchester, Hamilton & Wenham. Register online at: www.earlychildhoodpartners.com or call Paige: 978-468-5489.
............................................................................
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday
Wee Ones ages 0-2: meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, first floor. Pre-School ages 3,4,5: meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
CFCE Programming
YOGA STORYTIME —Children, Ages 2-5 and their parents/caregivers are invited to join Christine Hribar to enjoy a story, participate in basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games each Tuesday, 10-11am.
WENDY’S STORY ART—Each Thursday beginning 3:15-4pm, children ages 0-5 with a parent/caregiver are invited to take part in these creative sessions combining stories and art.
These free programs are funded by the CFCE Grant & serve families in Essex, Manchester, Hamilton & Wenham. Register online at: www.earlychildhoodpartners.com or call Paige: 978-468-5489.
Monday, March 16
Representative Seth Moulton MA-06: hosts a town hall, 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.