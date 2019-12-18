Friday, Dec. 20
Santa Story Time, 4 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Meet Santa, have a sweet treat, take photos, hear a holiday story. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
tuesday, dec. 24
Christmas Eve Services, First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St. 5 p.m. Pageant and Candle Lighting; 9 p.m. Lessons, Carols, Candle Lighting, and Communion. 978-768-7855.
Friday, Jan. 3
Same Day Kids, 3 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. An afternoon of games, including Giant Jenga, and hot cocoa. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
WEEKLY STORY HOUR — Wednesday mornings through Dec 18. Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet at 9am in the Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Wednesday
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
