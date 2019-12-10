Thursday, Dec. 12
Wendy’s Story Art, 3:15 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For children ages 0-5 with caregiver. Creative sessions combining stories and art. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
monday, dec. 16
Santa’s gift-making workshop, 4 to 6 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For kids in grades 3, 4 and 5. Email awanner@essexpl.org to reserve a spot.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Yoga Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For children, ages 2-5 and caregivers, with Christine Hribar leading stories, basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music, games. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Teen gingerbread house decorating, 3 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. A workshop with Mandy of Wicked Good Henna and her candy buffet. Space is limited, registration required at library or email awanner@essexpl.org. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
Friday, Dec. 20
Santa Story Time, 4 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Meet Santa, have a sweet treat, take photos, hear a holiday story. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
Friday, Jan. 3
Same Day Kids, 3 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. An afternoon of games (including Giant Jenga) and hot cocoa. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
WEEKLY STORY HOUR — Wednesday mornings through Dec 18. Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet at 9am in the Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Wednesday
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
