Saturday, Oct. 26
Essex Shipbuilding Museum self-guided tours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 66 Main St. $7 per person. Call 978-768-7541.
37th Annual Essex ClamFest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shepard Memorial Park, 24 Martin St. Vendor booths, live entertainment, chowder tasting competition.
Monday, Oct. 28
Halloween crafts, 3 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For kids ages 5 and up, to make a spooky craft. Drop-ins welcome.
tuesday, Oct. 29
Yoga Story times for children ages 2 to 5, 10 to 11 a.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With parents/caregivers and Christine Hribar, enjoy a story, participate in basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games. On Tuesdays through Dec. 10.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Weekly story hour, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Public Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-2; story time for ages 3 through 5 meets at 10 a.m. Register at awanner@essexpl.org.
Not a Fright in Sight Kids Concert, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 2 and older. Join Jeannie Mack for songs, rhymes, stories and general Halloween fun. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Community Book group, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Discuss “The Other Typist” by Suzanne Rindell. Coffee, treats, talk. Books at circulation desk. Call 978-768-7410.
Friday, Nov. 1
Friend’s Boutique 8th Annual Arts and Crafts Show, 6 to 8 p.m., Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St. Hand made holiday gifts and special Essex merchandise. Proceeds benefit Essex seniors.
saturday, Nov. 2
Lindsay and her puppets, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, A fun filled morning for ages 2 and up. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org,
Friend’s Boutique 8th Annual Arts and Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St. Hand made holiday gifts and special Essex merchandise. Proceeds benefit Essex seniors.
tuesday, nov. 5
Yoga Story times for Children ages 2 to 5, 10 to 11 a.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With parents/caregivers, and Christine Hribar. Enjoy a story, participate in basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games.
wednesday, nov. 6
Weekly story hour, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Public Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-2; story time for ages 3 through 5 meets at 10 a.m. Register at awanner@essexpl.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Walking “the Way” Today, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, with Kristina and Meg on an odyssey through France & Spain. All welcome, take the elevator to the 3rd floor. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday evenings October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and Nov 5th. Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7pm on the 3rd floor with instructor Lisa Lunnen Cost is $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library.
WEEKLY STORY HOUR — Wednesday morning Oct 9th and each Wednesday through Dec 18. Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet at 9am in the Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
