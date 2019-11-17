tuesday, nov. 19
Yoga Story times for children ages 2-5, 10 to 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With parents/caregivers and Christine Hribar. Story, yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games. 978-768-7410, www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnhman Library, 30 Martin St. With Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., first floor. Preschool (ages 3, 4, 5) meet at 10 a.m. on the library third floor. To register, email awanner@essexpl.org.
Frame Up to Fit Out Speakers Series, 7 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. With Justin Demetri and others on Essex history. Tickets are $8 members, $10 nonmembers, available at the door. https://www.essexshipbuilding.org/calendar-of-events.
Saturday, Nov. 23
29th Annual Spaghetti Dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Essex Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St. All welcome. Donations taken at door and gratefully appreciated.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Essex Lions Club’s Annual Turkey Trot 5K Road Race, 11 a.m., start in front of Woodman’s Restaurant, 119 Main St. Walking race starts 10:30. Registration 9 to 10:30 a.m., second floor rear of Woodman’s, or at www.essexmalions.com. 978-768-7338.
tuesday, nov. 26
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., first floor. Preschool (ages 3, 4, 5) meet at 10 a.m. on the library third floor. To register, email awanner@essexpl.org.
Monday, Dec. 2
Wreath Making with Susie Talbot, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Decorate a 20-inch festive wreath. Bring clippers/scissors. $45 per wreath. https://www.essexshipbuilding.org/calendar-of-events.
