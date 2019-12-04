Thursday, Dec. 5
Community Book Group, 9:30 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. This month’s book is “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. Coffee, baked goods and discussion. Books at the Circulation Desk. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
Wendy’s Story Art, 3:15 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For children ages 5 and under with a parent/caregiver. Participate in creative sessions combining stories and art. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
Read to Benny our reading dog, 3:30 to 4:40 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Kids, sign up for 15-minute slots. Email awanner@essexpl.org to reserve a spot.
Lighting of the Memory Tree in Honor of Lost Loved Ones, 6:30 p.m., at Town Hall.
Friday, Dec. 6
Santa arrives at Town Landing by boat, 6 p.m. Children and families are invited to join for carols, refreshments and the chance to sit on Santa’s lap.
monday, dec. 9
Wreath making workshop with Susie Talbot, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Rescheduled due to weather postponement. $45 per wreath, bring a friend to join the fun!
Create holiday cards for veterans, 3:30 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. All ages welcome. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Yoga Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin. St. For children, ages 2-5 and caregivers, with Christine Hribar leading stories, basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music, games. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
Hallmark Holiday Movie Night, 6:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Watch a Hallmark flick with hot cocoa. Bring holiday cookies to share and a container to take treats home. Email awanner@essexpl.org for information.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Wendy’s Story Art, 3:15 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., for children ages 0-5 with a parent/caregiver to participate in creative sessions combining stories and art.
monday, dec. 16
Santa’s gift-making Workshop, 4 to 6 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For kids in grades 3, 4 and 5. Email awanner@essexpl.org to reserve a spot.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Yoga Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For children, ages 2-5 and caregivers, with Christine Hribar leading stories, basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music, games. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Teen gingerbread house decorating, 3 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. A workshop with Mandy of Wicked Good Henna and her candy buffet. Space is limited, registration required at library or email awanner@essexpl.org. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
Friday, Dec. 20
Santa Story Time, 4 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Meet Santa, have a sweet treat, take photos, hear a holiday story. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
Friday, Jan. 3
Same Day Kids, 3 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. An afternoon of games (including Giant Jenga) and hot cocoa. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
WEEKLY STORY HOUR — Wednesday mornings through Dec 18. Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet at 9am in the Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Wednesday
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
