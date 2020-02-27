Monday, March 2
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children, ages 0-5, join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome.
Tai Chi meets, 6:30 p.m., First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St
Feasting with your Instant Pot, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., A cooking class with chef Liz Barbour. RSVP to April Wanner, at 978-768-7410 or email awanner@essexpl.org.
Tuesday, March 3
Essex Division of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Q1 Division meeting, 8 to 9 a.m., Windward Grille, 109 Eastern Ave. A progress update on Economic Development & Community Housing. Free, all welcome, RSVP: info@capeannchamber.com.
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., 3rd floor, with Lisa Lunnen $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library.
PFLAG (parents and friends of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people) meeting, 7 p.m., First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St.
Thursday, March 5
Read to Benny the reading dog, 3:30 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Kids sign up for a 15 minute slot. Email awanner@essexpl.org to reserve your spot.
sunday, March 8
Writers Group meets, 7 p.m., First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St.
Monday, March 9
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children, ages 0-5, join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome.
Pajama story hour, 6 p.m. bedtime stories and snacks, TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Kids, age 3 + come in jammies! If possible, bring new pjs for kinds in need for the annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive.
Tuesday, March 10
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., 3rd floor, with Lisa Lunnen $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library.
Wednesday, March 11
Grammy read-a-loud bookgroup, 4 to 4:45 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., grades 2 & 3. Karen Bradford leads readings, discussion with snacks. Featuring “The End of the Beginning,” by Avi. Limited space. Register at: awanner@essexpl.org.
Monday, March 16
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children, ages 0-5, join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, March 17
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St.., 3rd floor, with Lisa Lunnen, $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library.
Wednesday, March 18
Police Story Hour, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Children 0-5, join weekly story hour and early childhood partners for meet-n-greet and stories with local police. Register to awanner@essexpl.org or9 78-768-7410.
Grammy read-a-loud bookgroup, 4 to 4:45 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., grades 2 and 3. Karen Bradford leads readings, discussion with snacks. Featuring “The End of the Beginning,” by Avi. Limited space. Register at: awanner@essexpl.org.
Thursday, March 19
Community Book Group, 9:30 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., featuring “Euphoria,” by Lily King. Join us for baked goods and lively discussion! Copies at Circulation Desk. Call 978-768-7410.
Community Movie Night, 6:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., 3rd floor, featuring “Harriet,” rated PG-13. Call 978-768-7410.
Saturday, March 21
Star Wars fan event, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Ages 5-105, join presenter Peter Struzziero, dress in character, explore Star Wars museum, show and tell, trivia contest, watch Star Wars Pop Culture Videos and more! RSVP EARLY: awanner@essexpl.org
Monday, March 23
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children, ages 0-5, join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome.
Teen advisory board meeting, 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Grades 6-12. RSVP for pizza and to discuss upcoming teen programming. Email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Tuesday, March 24
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., 3rd floor, with Lisa Lunnen $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library.
Wednesday, March 25
Grammy read-a-loud bookgroup, 4 to 4:45 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., grades 2 and 3. Karen Bradford leads readings, discussion with snacks. Featuring “The End of the Beginning,” by Avi. Limited space. Register at: awanner@essexpl.org.
saturday, March 28
Spiritual Parenting group meets, 4:30 p.m. First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St
Monday, March 30
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children, ages 0-5, join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, March 31
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., 3rd floor, with Lisa Lunnen $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library.
Monday, April 6
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children, ages 0-5, join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome.
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
CFCE Programming
YOGA STORYTIME —Children, Ages 2-5 and their parents/caregivers are invited to join Christine Hribar to enjoy a story, participate in basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games each Tuesday, 10-11am.
WENDY’S STORY ART—Each Thursday beginning 3:15-4pm, children ages 0-5 with a parent/caregiver are invited to take part in these creative sessions combining stories and art.
These free programs are funded by the CFCE Grant & serve families in Essex, Manchester, Hamilton & Wenham. Register online at: www.earlychildhoodpartners.com or call Paige: 978-468-5489.
