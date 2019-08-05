Friday, Aug. 9
Food Trucks and live music at Memorial Park, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Shepard Memorial Avenue. Part of Essex’s Bicentennial celebration. Followed by Old Times Base Ball Game. Fireworks sponsored by Amy and Andrew Spinney at dusk at Memorial Park (behind town hall).
Saturday, Aug. 10
Bicentennial Parade steps off, 10 a.m. from the corner of Southern Avenue and Main Street. There will 12 units of the Shriners coming with three bands, 18 floats, two bag pipe bands, four marching bands and a steel drum band.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Essex River Basin Adventures and Cogswell’s Grant, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cogswell’s Grant, 60 Spring St. Three-hour kayak on the Essex River. ERBA guides provide all equipment and training. 978-768-3414.
Potluck dinner and movie “Breakfast Club,” 5 to 8 p.m., Centennial Grove Cottage, 100 Centennial Grove Road. Free, for Essex and Manchester children ages 12 and up. Bring a dish to share. Register at 978-768-3414 or email sslater@essexma.org.
monday, aug. 19
Campfire with Daisy Nell, 7 to 8 p.m., behind the police/fire station, 24 Martin St. Music and s’mores for kids of all ages (must be accompanied by adult). RSVP required to April Wanner, 978-768-7410 or awanner@essexpl.org.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Folk art portraits at Cogswell’s Grant, 10 a.m. to noon, Cogswell’s Grant, 60 Spring St. In-depth look with site manager Kristen Weiss. $10 Historic New England members/$15 nonmembers. Advance tickets required. 978-768-7410 or awanner@essexpl.org.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Old Essex Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centennial Grove. Tours on the half hour. An Essex Bicentennial event. Rain date, Oct. 6.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
