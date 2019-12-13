monday, dec. 16
Santa’s gift-making workshop, 4 to 6 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For third- to fifth-graders. Email awanner@essexpl.org to reserve a spot.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Yoga Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For children ages 2 to 5 and caregivers, with Christine Hribar leading stories, basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music, games. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Teen gingerbread house decorating, 3 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. A workshop with Mandy of Wicked Good Henna and her candy buffet. Space is limited, registration required at library or email awanner@essexpl.org. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
Friday, Dec. 20
Santa Story Time, 4 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Meet Santa, have a sweet treat, take photos, hear a holiday story. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
Friday, Jan. 3
Same Day Kids, 3 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. An afternoon of games, including Giant Jenga, and hot cocoa. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
