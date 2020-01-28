monday, Feb. 3
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410.
Frame Up to Fit Out Speakers Series with Michael LaFosse, 7 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Center, 60 Main St. Sailor’s Valentines and Shells of New England. $10 non-members, $8 members. info@spirewoodshop.com.
Tuesday, feb. 4
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Story hour for wee ones 9 a.m. followed by Pre-School at 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, ages 0-5. www.essexlibrary.org
Thursday, Feb 6
Read to Benny Thursday, 3:30 p.m., all ages at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., www.essexlibrary.org
Story Art with Wendy, 3:30 p.m., for ages 2 to 8 at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. www.essexlibrary.org
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
Rubik Cube Club Fridays, 3 p.m., at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., www.essexlibrary.org
Cape Ann Cursillo Ultreya, 6:30 p.m. potluck followed by Ultreya, St John the Baptist Church Hall, Essex. Great food and fellowship. Questions? 978-879-3655.
monday, Feb. 10
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Drop in Valentine Craft, 3:30 p.m., at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., www.essexlibrary.org
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Story hour for wee ones 9 a.m. followed by Pre-School at 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, ages 0-5. www.essexlibrary.org.
Dentist Story Hour, 10 a.m., ages 3-5 at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., with Early Childhood Partnerswww.essexlibrary.org
Friday, Feb. 14
Teen Cupcake Decorating, 3 p.m., 6th grade up at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., reservation required at www.essexlibrary.org
Monday, Feb. 17
TOHP Burnham Library closed for President’s Day.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
3-D Printing for grades 4 through 6, 1 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., registration required at: awanner@essexpl.org
Thursday, Feb. 20
Community Book Group, 9:30 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Featuring “Remember Me Like This,” by Bret Anthony Johnston. Copies of the book at the Circulation Desk. Call 978-768-7410.
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
monday, Feb. 24
tuesday, Feb. 25
Wednesdays, Feb. 26
Story hour for wee ones 9 a.m. followed by Pre-School at 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, ages 0-5. www.essexlibrary.org
