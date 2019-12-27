thursday, jan. 2
Read to Benny the reading dog, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Bring your own book or choose one of ours. Sign up for a 15 minute block to read. Contact April Wanner at 978-768-7410, or: awanner@essexpl.org
Friday, Jan. 3
Same Day Kids, 3 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. An afternoon of games, including Giant Jenga, and hot cocoa. www.essexpubliclibrary.org, 978-768-7410.
tuesday, jan. 7
Yoga Story Time, 10 to 11:45 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Join Christine for this free fun music and movement for ages 2 to 5 years with caregiver. Register at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
Gentle Vinyassa Yoga with certified instructor Lisa, 7 to 8 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. All levels welcome. Bring a mat, towel, water. Drop in fee is $12/per person or a six-week rate is $10/prepaid on first visit. Lisa donates a portion of the proceeds to the Friends of the Library.
wednesday, jan. 8
Frame Up to Fit Out lecture series, 7 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Dan Noyes on his centennial dory, a replica of one at the Cape Ann Museum. Tickets $10 non-member, $8 members, at door or at: www.essexshipbuilding.org
.............................................................................
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
WEEKLY STORY HOUR — Wednesday mornings through Dec 18. Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet at 9am in the Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Wednesday
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
