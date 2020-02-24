tuesday, Feb. 25
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410 or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Story hour for wee ones, 9 a.m. followed by preschool story hour at 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-5. www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Preschool story hour, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 3-5. www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Wendy’s Story Art, 3:15 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, Ages 0-5 with a parent or caregiver. Stories and crafts. Free; please register at: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com
Manchester-Essex Cribbage Tournament, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6 p.m. register, 6:30 p.m., start play with three different people. American Legion Hall, behind Manchester Town Hall. $25 entrance fee; cash prizes. RSVP@manchesteressexrotary.org.
Monday, March 2
Feasting with your Instant Pot, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, A cooking class with chef Liz Barbour. RSVP to April Wanner, at: 978-768-7410, or: awanner@essexpl.org
