Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.