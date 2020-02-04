Wednesday, Feb. 5
Story hour for wee ones, 9 a.m. followed by preschool story hour at 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-5. Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Frame Up to Fit Out Speakers presents former President of the Boston Malacological Club Michael LaFosse, 7 to 9 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, Waterline Center, 66 Main St. Sailor’s Valentines and Shells of New England. Visit www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Read to Benny Thursday, 3:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For all ages. Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Story Art with Wendy, 3:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 2 to 8. Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
Rubik’s Cube Club Fridays, 3 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Cape Ann Cursillo Ultreya, 6:30 p.m. potluck followed by Ultreya, St. John the Baptist Church Hall, Essex. Great food and fellowship. Visit 978-879-3655.
monday, Feb. 10
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Drop in Valentine Craft, 3:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410 or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Story hour for wee ones, 9 a.m. followed by preschool story hour at 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-5. Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Dentist Story Hour, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With Early Childhood Partners. For ages 3-5. Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Make your own Sailor’s Seashell Valentine, 6 to 8 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, Waterline Center, 66 Main St. With Essex Art Collective. Tickets $10 nonmembers, $8 members.
Friday, Feb. 14
Rubik’s Cube Club Fridays, 3 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Teen Cupcake Decorating, 3 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For sixth-graders and up. Reservations required at www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 17
TOHP Burnham Library closed for President’s Day.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
3-D Printing for grades 4 through 6, 1 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Registration required by emailing awanner@essexpl.org.
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410 or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
wednesday, feb. 1 or
Frame Up to Fit Out Speakers Series presents Justin Demetri on the adoption of the engine in the Gloucester Fishing Fleet, 7 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, Waterline Center, 66 Main St. Tickets $10 nonmembers, $8 members, at door.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Community Book Group, 9:30 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Featuring “Remember Me Like This,” by Bret Anthony Johnston. Copies of the book at the Circulation Desk. Call 978-768-7410.
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
Rubik’s Cube Club Fridays, 3 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
monday, Feb. 24
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome. Visit 978-768-7410.
tuesday, Feb. 25
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410 or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Story hour for wee ones, 9 a.m. followed by preschool story hour at 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-5. Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
