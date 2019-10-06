Tuesday, Oct. 8
Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For children up to 5 with caregiver. Join Christine Hribar for a story and basic stretches. Register at www.earlychildhoodpartners.com or contact Paige, 978-468-5489.
Adult Yoga, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Lisa instructs a gentle vinyasa class. Cost is $12/drop-in fee. New people welcome. www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
wednesday, Oct. 9
Meet and greet service dog project, 3 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. All ages, to learn about and meet certified Great Dane service dogs. 978-768-7410,
Wendy’s Story Art, 3:15 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Free for children up to 5 with a parent or caregiver. Wendy will read a story and lead children in an art based craft. Register at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Teen Advisory Board Planning Session, 4 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Grades 6-12 for donuts, cider and help plan future teen events. Maybe win a Dunkin Donuts gift card.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Essex Shipbuilding Museum self-guided tours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 66 Main St., $7 per person. 978-768-7541.
37th Annual Essex ClamFest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shepard Memorial Park, 24 Martin St. Vendor booths, live entertainment, chowder tasting competition.
Monday, Oct. 28
Halloween crafts, 3 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For Kids, ages 5 and up, to make a spooky craft. Drop-ins welcome.
tuesday, Oct. 29
Yoga Story times for children ages 2 to 5, 10 to 11 a.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With parents/caregivers, and Christine Hribar, enjoy a story, participate in basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games on Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m., through Dec 10
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Not a Fright in Sight Kids Concert, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Ages 2 and older, join Jeannie Mack, for songs, rhymes, stories and general Halloween hilarity! Drop-ins welcome!
Thursday, Oct. 31
Community Book group, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Discuss: “The Other Typist,” by Suzanne Rindell. Coffee, treats, talk. Books at circulation desk. 978-768-7410.
tuesday, nov. 5
Yoga Story times for Children ages 2 to 5, 10 to 11 a.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With parents/caregivers, and Christine Hribar.Enjoy a story, participate in basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games on Tuesdays through Dec 10.
