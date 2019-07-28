Friday, Aug. 2
Greenheads Gone Party, 6 to 8 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Celebrate the departure of the menace of the marsh with a family friendly cookout. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Friday, Aug. 9
Food Trucks and live music at Memorial Park, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Shepard Memorial Avenue. Part of Essex’s Bicentennial celebration. Followed by Old Times Base Ball Game. Fireworks sponsored by Amy and Andrew Spinney at dusk at Memorial Park (behind town hall).
Saturday, Aug. 10
Bicentennial Parade steps off, 10 a.m. from the corner of Southern Avenue and Main Street. There will 12 units of the Shriners coming with three bands, 18 floats, two bag pipe bands, four marching bands and a steel drum band.
monday, aug. 19
Campfire with Daisy Nell, 7 to 8 p.m., behind the police/fire station, 24 Martin St. Music and s’mores for kids of all ages (must be accompanied by adult). RSVP required to April Wanner, 978-768-7410 or awanner@essexpl.org.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Old Essex Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centennial Grove. Tours on the half hour. An Essex Bicentennial event. Rain date, Oct. 6.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.