Thursday, Aug. 29
Community Book Group, 9 to 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. To discuss “The Other Einstein” by Marie Benedict. Call 978-468-5489.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Folk art portraits at Cogswell’s Grant, 10 a.m. to noon, Cogswell’s Grant, 60 Spring St. In-depth look with site manager Kristen Weiss. $10 Historic New England members/$15 nonmembers. Advance tickets required. 978-768-7410 or awanner@essexpl.org.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Sunday, sept. 1
Monday, Sept. 2
TOHP Burnham Library closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Yoga with certified instructor Lisa Lunnen, 7 to 8 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. All levels welcome. Bring a mat, towel and water. Drop in fee $12 per person, or a six-week rate is $10 per person paid on first visit. 978-468-5489.
Saturday, Sept. 7
TOHP Burnham Library closed, 10 a.m. to noon.
Old Essex Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centennial Grove. Tours on the half hour. An Essex Bicentennial event. Rain date, Oct. 6.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Clam Basket Making Workshop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Led by master basket maker Billy Ray Sims. With white oak, cane, and wire using traditional methods. Ages 12 and up, $65 materials charge, coffee and lunch provided. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Yoga with certified instructor Lisa Lunnen, 7 to 8 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. All levels welcome. Bring a mat, towel and water. Drop in fee $12 per person, or a six week rate is $10 per person paid on first visit. 978-468-5489.
Sunday, Sept. 15
