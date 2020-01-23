Friday, Jan. 24
Kids meet local author Karin Gertsch, 3:30 p.m., TOHP Burnhman Library, 30 Martin St. Read her picture book “Flora Has an Adventure,” themed activities and a snack. Email awanner@essexpl.org to reserve a spot. Call 978-768-7410.
saturday, Jan. 25
Spoon Carving Workshop with Spire Woodshop in the Waterline Center, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Center, 60 Main St. Email info@spirewoodshop.com.
monday, Jan. 27
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome. 978-768-7410.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Winterfest for kids ages 5 and up, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. An afternoon of wintry fun with stories, games, snacks and crafts. RSVP to awanner@essexpl.org or call 978-768-7410.
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., third floor. With instructor Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Partial proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library. Call 978-768-7410.
monday, Feb. 3
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
Cape Ann Cursillo Ultreya, 6:30 p.m. potluck followed by Ultreya, St John the Baptist Church Hall, Essex. Great food and fellowship. Questions? 978-879-3655.
monday, Feb. 10
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Community Book Group, 9:30 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Featuring “Remember Me Like This,” by Bret Anthony Johnston. Copies of the book at the Circulation Desk. Call 978-768-7410.
monday, Feb. 24
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410.
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
WEEKLY STORY HOUR — Wednesday mornings through Dec 18. Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet at 9am in the Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Wednesday
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
