Friday, Feb. 14
Rubik’s Cube Club Fridays, 3 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Teen Cupcake Decorating, 3 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For sixth-graders and up. Reservations required at www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 17
TOHP Burnham Library closed for President’s Day.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
3-D Printing for grades 4 through 6, 1 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Registration required by emailing awanner@essexpl.org.
wednesday, feb. 19
Frame Up to Fit Out Speakers Series presents Justin Demetri on the adoption of the engine in the Gloucester Fishing Fleet, 7 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, Waterline Center, 66 Main St. Tickets $10 nonmembers, $8 members, at door.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Community Book Group, 9:30 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Featuring “Remember Me Like This,” by Bret Anthony Johnston. Copies of the book at the Circulation Desk. Call 978-768-7410.
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
Rubik’s Cube Club Fridays, 3 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
monday, Feb. 24
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome. Visit 978-768-7410.
tuesday, Feb. 25
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Story hour for wee ones, 9 a.m. followed by preschool story hour at 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-5. Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Preschool story hour, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 3-5. Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
