SATURDAY, OCT. 5
Essex Shipbuilding Museum self-guided tours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 66 Main St., $7 per person. 978-768-7541.
Adult Self Defense Class, 10 a.m. to noon, TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Learn the moves with John Kotch. Class size limited, sign up at www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
SunDAY, OCT. 6
Essex Shipbuilding Museum self-guided tours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 66 Main St., $7 per person. 978-768-7541.
Sunday Morning Muffin Cruise, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Essex River Cruises, 35 Dodge St. Relaxing river cruise with complimentary coffee, tea, juice, and muffins on board. $30 adults and seniors, $1 children. www.essexcruises.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For children up to 5 with caregiver. Join Christine Hribar for a story and basic stretches. Register at www.earlychildhoodpartners.com or contact Paige, 978-468-5489.
Adult Yoga, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With Lisa instructing a gentle vinyasa class. Cost is $12/drop-in fee. New people welcome. www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 9
Wendy’s Story Art, 3:15 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Free for children up to 5 with a parent or caregiver. Wendy will read a story and lead children in an art based craft. Register at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Sunday Morning Muffin Cruise, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Essex River Cruises, 35 Dodge St. Relaxing river cruise with complimentary coffee, tea, juice, and muffins on board. $30 adults and seniors, $1 children. www.essexcruises.com.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum self-guided tours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 66 Main St., $7 per person. 978-768-7541.
The 37th Annual Essex ClamFest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shepard Memorial Park, 24 Martin St. Vendor booths, live entertainment, chowder tasting competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.