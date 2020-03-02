Tuesday, March 3
Essex Division of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Q1 Division meeting, 8 to 9 a.m., Windward Grille, 109 Eastern Ave. A progress update on economic development and community housing. Free, all welcome, RSVP: info@capeannchamber.com.
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., 3rd floor, with Lisa Lunnen, $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library.
PFLAG (parents and friends of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people) meeting, 7 p.m., First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St.
Wednesday, March 4
Frame Up to Fit Out Speaker Series, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, Waterline Center, 66 Main St. Curator Jim Wtiham shares the story of the 100 years it took to dig the Essex Canal. $10 for nonmembers; $8 for members.
Thursday, March 5
Read to Benny the reading dog, 3:30 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Kids sign up for a 15-minute slot. Email awanner@essexpl.org to reserve your spot.
friday, March 6
Cape Ann Cursillo Ultreya/Pot Luck, 6:30 p.m., at St. John the Baptist Church Hall, Essex. Ultreya follows at 7 p.m. You need not have been on a Cursillo encounter weekend to attend. Questions? Call 978-879-3655.
sunday, March 8
Writers Group meets, 7 p.m., First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St.
Monday, March 9
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children, ages 0-5, join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome.
Pajama story hour, 6 p.m. bedtime stories and snacks, TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Kids age 3 and up come in jammies. If possible, bring new pjs for kids in need for the annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive.
Tuesday, March 10
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., 3rd floor, with Lisa Lunnen, $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library.
Wednesday, March 11
Grammy read-a-loud bookgroup, 4 to 4:45 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., grades 2-3. Karen Bradford leads readings, discussion with snacks. Featuring “The End of the Beginning,” by Avi. Limited space. Register at: awanner@essexpl.org.
The Truth and Dangers of Vaping: An Educational Session, 6 to 7 p.m., Essex Town Hall Auditorium, 30 Martin St. For Essex parents, caregivers, and other adults. With presenter Ashley Hall, MS, Program Manager of the Northeast Tobacco Free Community Partnership.
Thursday, March 12
Manchester and Essex senior citizens’ St. Patrick’s Day sit down dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., at the Regional High School. Table service and music by studentsTransportation available. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500
Monday, March 16
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children ages 0-5 join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome.
Representative Seth Moulton (MA-06) hosts a town hall, 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester.
Tuesday, March 17
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St.., 3rd floor, with Lisa Lunnen, $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library.
Wednesday, March 18
Police Story Hour, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Children ages 0-5, join weekly story hour and early childhood partners for meet-n-greet and stories with local police. Register at awanner@essexpl.org or 978-768-7410.
Grammy read-a-loud bookgroup, 4 to 4:45 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., grades 2-3. Karen Bradford leads readings, discussion with snacks. Featuring “The End of the Beginning,” by Avi. Limited space. Register at: awanner@essexpl.org.
Thursday, March 19
Community Book Group, 9:30 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., featuring “Euphoria,” by Lily King. Join us for baked goods and lively discussion! Copies at Circulation Desk. Call 978-768-7410.
Community Movie Night, 6:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., 3rd floor, featuring “Harriet,” rated PG-13. Call 978-768-7410.
Saturday, March 21
Star Wars fan event, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Ages 5-105, join presenter Peter Struzziero, dress in character, explore Star Wars museum, show and tell, trivia contest, watch Star Wars Pop Culture Videos and more. RSVP early to awanner@essexpl.org.
Monday, March 23
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children, ages 0-5, join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome.
Teen advisory board meeting, 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Grades 6-12. RSVP for pizza and to discuss upcoming teen programming. Email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Tuesday, March 24
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., 3rd floor, with Lisa Lunnen $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library.
Wednesday, March 25
Grammy read-a-loud bookgroup, 4 to 4:45 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., grades 2 and 3. Karen Bradford leads readings, discussion with snacks. Featuring “The End of the Beginning,” by Avi. Limited space. Register at: awanner@essexpl.org.
saturday, March 28
Spiritual Parenting group meets, 4:30 p.m. First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St.
Monday, March 30
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children, ages 0-5, join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, March 31
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., 3rd floor, with Lisa Lunnen $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library.
Monday, April 6
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children, ages 0-5, join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome.
............................................................................
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
CFCE Programming
YOGA STORYTIME —Children, Ages 2-5 and their parents/caregivers are invited to join Christine Hribar to enjoy a story, participate in basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games each Tuesday, 10-11am.
WENDY’S STORY ART—Each Thursday beginning 3:15-4pm, children ages 0-5 with a parent/caregiver are invited to take part in these creative sessions combining stories and art.
These free programs are funded by the CFCE Grant & serve families in Essex, Manchester, Hamilton & Wenham. Register online at: www.earlychildhoodpartners.com or call Paige: 978-468-5489.
Monday, March 16
Representative Seth Moulton (MA-06) hosts a town hall, 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.