SATURDAY, OCT. 5
Adult Self Defense for women, 10 a.m. to noon, TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Learn the moves with John Kotch. Class size limited, sign up at www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Free tours of the ancient burying ground, noon to 5 p.m., behind 28 Main St., Essex. Storytellers in period dress portray historical town figures. Free, but donations accepted for Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum. Call 978-768-7541.
Fall foliage river cruise, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Essex River Cruises and Charters, 35 Dodge St. Hot spiked cider, cocktails, cash bar. 90 minutes.
SunDAY, OCT. 6
Essex Shipbuilding Museum self-guided tours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 66 Main St., $7 per person. 978-768-7541.
Sunday Morning Muffin Cruise, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Essex River Cruises, 35 Dodge St. Relaxing river cruise with complimentary coffee, tea, juice, and muffins on board. $30 adults and seniors, $1 children. www.essexcruises.com.
Agassiz Rock hike, 1 to 5 p.m., 334-398 Southern Ave., Manchester Essex Conservation Trust’s 7 miles with trek leader Steve Lantner. Free, to the hearty intrepid.
Greenbelt’s Allyn Cox Reservation opening reception, 2 p.m. Studio Barn, 82 Eastern Avenue (Rte. 133) refreshments, 2:30 p.m. presentation; 3 – 5 p.m., exhibit open to the public. Climate change and coastal communities.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For children up to 5 with caregiver. Join Christine Hribar for a story and basic stretches. Register at www.earlychildhoodpartners.com or contact Paige, 978-468-5489.
Adult Yoga, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With Lisa instructing a gentle vinyasa class. Cost is $12/drop-in fee. New people welcome. www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
wednesday, Oct. 9
Meet and greet service dog project, 3 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. All ages to learn about and meet certified Great Dane service dogs. 978-768-7410,
Wendy’s Story Art, 3:15 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Free for children up to 5 with a parent or caregiver. Wendy will read a story and lead children in an art based craft. Register at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Fall foliage river cruise, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Essex River Cruises and Charters, 35 Dodge St. Hot spike cider, cocktails, cash bar. 90 minutes.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Teen Advisory Board Planning Session, 4 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Grades 6-12 for donuts, cider and help plan future teen events. Maybe win a Dunkin Donuts gift card.
Saturday, Oct. 26
The 37th Annual Essex ClamFest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shepard Memorial Park, 24 Martin St. Vendor booths, live entertainment, chowder tasting competition.
Monday, Oct. 28
Halloween crafts, 3 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For Kids, ages 5 and up, to make a spooky craft. Drop-ins welcome.
tuesday, Oct. 29
Yoga Story times for Children aged 2 to 5, 10 to 11 a.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With parents/caregivers, and Christine Hribar. enjoy a story, participate in basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games on Tuesdays, 10-11am through Dec 10
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Not a Fright in Sight Kids Concert, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Ages 2 and older, join Jeannie Mack, for songs, rhymes, stories and general Halloween hilarity! Drop-ins welcome!
Thursday, Oct. 31
Community Book group, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Discuss: “The Other Typist,” by Suzanne Rindell. Coffee, treats, talk. Books at circulation desk. 978-768-7410.
tuesday, nov. 5
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday evenings October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and Nov 5th. Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7pm on the 3rd floor with instructor Lisa Lunnen Cost is $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library.
WEEKLY STORY HOUR — Wednesday morning Oct 9th and each Wednesday through Dec 18. Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet at 9am in the Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
