Wednesday, Jan. 8
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., first floor. Preschool group (ages 3-5) meets at 10 a.m. on the library third floor. To register, email awanner@essexpl.org.
Frame Up to Fit Out lecture series, 7 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Dan Noyes on his centennial dory, a replica of one at the Cape Ann Museum. Tickets $10 nonmembers, $8 members, available at the door or at www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Stories and art-based crafts with Wendy, 3 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Ages 0-5 with caregiver. Free, register at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
Kids read to Benny the reading dog, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Sign up for a 15 minute slot at awanner@essexpl.org to reserve your spot.
Community Movie Night, 6:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St, on the 3rd floor featuring “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” Rated PG-13. 978-768-7410
monday, Jan 13
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. with local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading lively sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome. 978-768-7410
Marshmallow crafternoon for grades 6-12, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. An afternoon of edible art and cocoa. Reserve your spot at: awanner@essexpl.org. 978-768-7410
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St, 3rd floor with instructor Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Partial proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library. 978-768-7410
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Community Book Group, 9:30 a.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Featuring “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” by Kim Michele Richardson. Join us for baked goods and lively discussion! Copies of the book at the Circulation Desk.978-768-7410
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St, 3rd floor with instructor Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Partial proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library. 978-768-7410
Wednesday, Jan. 22
A morning with Mother Goose, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., 3rd floor. Children ages 3 and older visit with Mother Goose: songs, stories and laughs! RSVP to awanner@essexpl.org. 978-768-7410
Open Forum on Housing Needs and Choices in Essex, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Essex Town Hall, third floor, 30 Martin St. All welcome; an accessible facility.
Frame Up to Fit Out Speakers Series, 7 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 60 Main St. Never before seen photos from the Archives presented by ESM Curator Jim Witham and Charlie Seavey. Tickets $10 nonmembers, $8 members, at the door or at www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Friday, Jan. 24
Kids meet local author Karin Gertsch, 3:30 p.m., TOHP Burnhman Library, 30 Martin St. Enjoys her picture book “Flora Has an Adventure,” featuring themed activities and a snack. Email awanner@essexpl.org to reserve your spot. 978-768-7410
saturday, Jan. 25
Spoon Carving Workshop with Spire Woodshop in the Waterline Center, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Center, 60 Main St. Email: info@spirewoodshop.com
monday, Jan. 27
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library with local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading lively sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome. 978-768-7410
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Winterfest for kids ages 5+, 3:30-4:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. An afternoon of wintery fun with stories, games, snacks and crafts. RSVP to awanner@essexpl.org or call 978-768-7410.
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St, 3rd floor with instructor Lisa Lunnen. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Partial proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library.
monday, Feb. 3
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library with local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading lively sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome.
monday, Feb. 10
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library with local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading lively sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Community Book Group, 9:30 a.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Featuring ‘Remember Me Like This,’ by Johnston. Copies of the book at the Circulation Desk.
monday, Feb. 24
Musical Storytime for children ages 0-5, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. with local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson leading lively sessions of singing, dancing and instrument play. Free and open to the public. Drop-ins welcome.
CFCE PROGRAMMING:
YOGA STORYTIME —Children, Ages 2-5 and their parents/caregivers are invited to join Christine Hribar to enjoy a story, participate in basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games on Tuesdays, 10-11am beginning January 7
.............................................................................
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
WEEKLY STORY HOUR — Wednesday mornings through Dec 18. Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet at 9am in the Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Wednesday
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Greenbelt’s 2020 Film + Lecture Series
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.