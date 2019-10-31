Friday, Nov. 1
Friend’s Boutique 8th Annual Arts and Crafts Show, 6 to 8 p.m., Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St. Hand-made holiday gifts and special Essex merchandise. Proceeds benefit Essex seniors.
saturday, Nov. 2
Lindsay and her puppets, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, A fun filled morning for ages 2 and up. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org,
Friend's Boutique 8th Annual Arts and Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum annual Biergarten fall fundraiser, 6 to 9 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. German food, silent auction, cash bar with beer donated by the Great Marsh Brewing Company. Tickets $40 at door or www.essexshipbuilding.org/details-of-next-events.
sunday, nov. 3
Spaulding Education Fund’s 11th Annual “Night of Stars” Talent Show, 3 p.m., Manchester Essex High School auditorium. Tickets – adults $20, $15 students, $10 performers – at Spauldingeducationfund.org.
tuesday, nov. 5
Yoga Story times for children ages 2-5, 10 to 11 a.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With parents/caregivers, and Christine Hribar. Enjoy a story, participate in basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games.
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnham Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
wednesday, nov. 6
Weekly story hour, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Public Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-2; story time for ages 3-5 meets at 10 a.m. Register at awanner@essexpl.org.
Frame Up to Fit Out Series kicks off, 7 p.m., Waterline Center, Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Book talk on “From Head to Tail: Historic Recipes Through the Ages,” by Justin Demetri. $10 for non-member adults and $8 for member adults, children 0-8, free. https://www.essexshipbuilding.org/details-of-next-events.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Ditty Bag Workshop, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Waterline Center at Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. These bags have been used by sailors for centuries. Bring lunch, materials provided, cost per bag, $40.
tuesday, nov. 12


Wednesday, Nov. 13
Weekly story hour, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Public Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-2; story time for ages 3-5 meets at 10 a.m. Register at awanner@essexpl.org.
Walking “the Way” Today, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., with Kristina and Meg on an odyssey through France and Spain. All welcome, take the elevator to the 3rd floor. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday


