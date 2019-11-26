Monday, Dec. 2
Wreath Making with Susie Talbot, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Decorate a 20-inch festive wreath. Bring clippers/scissors. $45 per wreath. https://www.essexshipbuilding.org/calendar-of-events.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Yoga Storytime, 10-11am., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For children, ages 2-5 and caregivers, with Christine Hribar leading stories, basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music, games. Gentle Vinyasa yoga for adults, 7 p.m.,TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., 3rd fl., with Lisa Lunnen; $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Community Book Group, 9:30 a.m.,,TOHP Burnham Library,30 Martin St. This month’s book is Lab Girl by Hope Jahren. Join us for coffee, baked goods and lively discussion. Books at the Circulation Desk.
Wendy’s Story Art, 3:15 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, for children ages 0-5 with a parent/caregiver to participate in creative sessions combining stories and art.
Read to Benny our reading dog, 3:30-4:40pm.,TOHP Burnham Library,
30 Martin St. Kids, sign up for your 15 minute slot. Email awanner@essexpl.org to reserve your spot.
Friday, Dec. 6
Create holiday cards for veterans, 3:30 to 5 p.m, TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. All ages welcome!
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Yoga Storytime, 10-11am., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin. St. For children, ages 2-5 and caregivers, with Christine Hribar leading stories, basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music, games. Hallmark Holiday Movie Night,6:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Watch a Hallmark flick with hot cocoa. Bring holiday cookies to share and a container to take treats home! Email: awanner@essexpl.org.
monday, dec. 16
Santa’s gift making Workshop, 4 to 6 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Kids in grades 3, 4 and 5, reserve your spot now. Email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Yoga Storytime, 10-11am., TOHP Burnham Librar. For children, ages 2-5 and caregivers, with Christine Hribar leading stories, basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music, games.
Wednesday Dec 18
Teen gingerbread house decorating, 3 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. A workshop with Mandy (of Wicked Good Henna!) and her candy buffet. Space is limited, regustration required at library or email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Friday, Dec. 20
Santa Story Time, 4 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St.
Meet Santa, have a sweet treat, take photos,hear a holiday story!
Friday, Jan. 3
Same Day Kids, 3 to 5 p.m., for an afternoon of games (including Giant Jenga!) and hot cocoa!
Thursdays, to Dec. 12
Wendy’s Story Art, 3:15 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, for children ages 0-5 with a parent/caregiver to participate in creative sessions combining stories and art.
------------------------------------------------------
Assistant Librarian
TOHP Burnham Library
Essex, MA
978-768-7410
.............................................................................
ADULT YOGA —
Tuesday
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
WEEKLY STORY HOUR — Wednesday mornings through Dec 18. Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet at 9am in the Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Wednesday
Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.