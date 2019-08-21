thursday, aug. 22
Blast off to kindergarten, 6:30 to 8 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Call 978-468-5489. With Essex and Manchester’s Children’s Room staff and volunteers and Family Engagement.
FRIDAY, Aug. 23
Library Trustees meet, noon to 1 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 1st floor conference room, 30 Martin St. Call 978-468-5489.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Folk art portraits at Cogswell’s Grant, 10 a.m. to noon, Cogswell’s Grant, 60 Spring St. In-depth look with site manager Kristen Weiss. $10 Historic New England members/$15 nonmembers. Advance tickets required. 978-768-7410 or awanner@essexpl.org.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Tuesday Aug. 27
Yoga with certified instructor Lisa Lunnen, 7 to 8 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library,all levels welcome. Bring a mat, towel and water. Drop in fee is $12/pp or a six-week rate is $10/pp paid on first visit. 30 Martin St. Call 978-468-5489.
Thursday Aug. 29
Community Book Group, 9 to 10 a.m., Community book group, TOHP Burnham Library, To discuss ‘The Other Einstein’ by Marie Benedict. 30 Martin St. Call 978-468-5489.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Folk art portraits at Cogswell’s Grant, 10 a.m. to noon, Cogswell’s Grant, 60 Spring St. In-depth look with site manager Kristen Weiss. $10 Historic New England members/$15 nonmembers. Advance tickets required. 978-768-7410 or awanner@essexpl.org.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Sunday, sept. 1
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Monday Sept. 2
TOHP BurnhamLibrary closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Yoga with certified instructor Lisa Lunnen, 7 to 8 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Call 978-468-5489. All levels welcome. Bring a mat, towel and water. Drop in fee $12/pp or a six-week rate is $10/pp paid on first visit.
Saturday, Sept. 7
TOHP Burnhamn Library closed, 10 a.m. to noon
Old Essex Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centennial Grove. Tours on the half hour. An Essex Bicentennial event. Rain date, Oct. 6.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Clam Basket Making Workshop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St., led by Master Basket Maker Billy Ray Sims. With white oak, cane, and wire using traditional methods. Ages 12 and up, $65 materials charge, coffee and lunch provided.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Yoga with certified instructor Lisa Lunnen, 7 to 8 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Call 978-468-5489. All levels welcome. Bring a mat, towel and water. Drop in fee $12/pp or a six week rate is $10/pp paid on first visit.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Clam Basket Making Workshop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St., led by Master Basket Maker Billy Ray Sims. With white oak, cane, and wire using traditional methods. Ages 12 and up, $65 materials charge, coffee and lunch provided.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
