Saturday, Aug. 17
Essex River Basin Adventures and Cogswell’s Grant, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cogswell’s Grant, 60 Spring St. Three-hour kayak on the Essex River. ERBA guides provide all equipment and training. 978-768-3414.
Potluck dinner and movie “Breakfast Club,” 5 to 8 p.m., Centennial Grove Cottage, 100 Centennial Grove Road. Free, for Essex and Manchester children ages 12 and up. Bring a dish to share. Register at 978-768-3414 or email sslater@essexma.org.
monday, aug. 19
Campfire with Daisy Nell, 7 to 8 p.m., behind the police/fire station, 24 Martin St. Music and s’mores for kids of all ages (must be accompanied by adult). RSVP required to April Wanner, 978-768-7410 or awanner@essexpl.org.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Folk art portraits at Cogswell’s Grant, 10 a.m. to noon, Cogswell’s Grant, 60 Spring St. In-depth look with site manager Kristen Weiss. $10 Historic New England members/$15 nonmembers. Advance tickets required. 978-768-7410 or awanner@essexpl.org.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Old Essex Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Centennial Grove. Tours on the half hour. An Essex Bicentennial event. Rain date, Oct. 6.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
