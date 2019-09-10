Friday, Sept. 13
Funny Face Friday, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. for kids ages 5 and up. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Clam Basket Making Workshop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St. Led by master basket maker Billy Ray Sims. With white oak, cane, and wire using traditional methods. Ages 12 and up, $65 materials charge, coffee and lunch provided. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
tuesday, Sept. 17
Yoga Story Time, 10 to 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Join Christine for this free fun music and movement story time for ages 2 to 5 years with parent/caregiver. Register at: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
Hedgehog Story Hour, 4 to 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Ages 3+, with Paril reading and a real hedgehog.
Gentle Vinyassa Yoga, 7 to 8 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With certified instructor Lisa Lunnen. All levels; Bring a mat, towel, water. $12 drop in fee, /6 weeks, $10/pp paid on first visit. Portion of proceeds supports the Friends of the Library.
thursday, Sept. 19
Wendy’s Story Art, 3:15 to 4 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Free for ages 0-5 with a parent or caregiverWendy will read a story and lead your child in an art based craft.
Register at: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com.
saturday, Sept. 21
Festival in the Shipyard, 4 to 7 p.m., Essex Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St., Local art show and sale, makers tables, creative activities, food, music, fun. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
sunday, Sept. 22
Essex Shipbuilding Museum guided tours, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., at the museum, 66 Main St. $10; discounts for children, seniors. www.essexshipbuilding.org.
