tuesday, Oct. 29

Yoga Story times for children ages 2-5, 10 to 11 a.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With parents/caregivers and Christine Hribar, enjoy a story, participate in basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games. On Tuesdays through Dec. 10.

Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Weekly story hour, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Public Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-2; story time for ages 3-5 meets at 10 a.m. Register at awanner@essexpl.org.

Not a Fright in Sight Kids Concert, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 2 and older. Join Jeannie Mack for songs, rhymes, stories and general Halloween fun. Drop-ins welcome.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Community Book group, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Discuss “The Other Typist” by Suzanne Rindell. Coffee, treats, talk. Books at circulation desk. Call 978-768-7410.

Friday, Nov. 1

Friend’s Boutique 8th Annual Arts and Crafts Show, 6 to 8 p.m., Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St. Hand made holiday gifts and special Essex merchandise. Proceeds benefit Essex seniors.

saturday, Nov. 2

Lindsay and her puppets, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, A fun filled morning for ages 2 and up. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org,

Friend’s Boutique 8th Annual Arts and Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St. Hand made holiday gifts and special Essex merchandise. Proceeds benefit Essex seniors.

tuesday, nov. 5

Yoga Story times for children ages 2-5, 10 to 11 a.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With parents/caregivers, and Christine Hribar. Enjoy a story, participate in basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games.

Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.

wednesday, nov. 6

Weekly story hour, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Public Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-2; story time for ages 3-5 meets at 10 a.m. Register at awanner@essexpl.org.

tuesday, nov. 12

Yoga Story times for children ages 2-5, 10 to 11 a.m. TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. With parents/caregivers, and Christine Hribar. Enjoy a story, participate in basic yoga stretches, breathing activities, music and games.

Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Weekly story hour, 9 a.m., TOHP Burnham Public Library, 30 Martin St. For ages 0-2; story time for ages 3-5 meets at 10 a.m. Register at awanner@essexpl.org.

Walking “the Way” Today, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., with Kristina and Meg on an odyssey through France and Spain. All welcome, take the elevator to the 3rd floor. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.

ADULT YOGA —

Tuesday

Gentle Vinyasa Yoga, 7 p.m., with Lisa Lunnen, TOHP Burnhman Library 3rd floor, 30 Martin St. $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410, or visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.

WEEKLY STORY HOUR — Wednesday morning Oct 9th and each Wednesday through Dec 18. Wee Ones (ages 0-2) meet at 9am in the Library, first floor. Pre-School (ages 3,4,5) meet at 10am on the Library 3rd floor. To register, email: awanner@essexpl.org.

