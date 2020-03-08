Monday, March 9
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children ages 0-5 join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome. 978-768-7410.
Pajama story hour, 6 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Bedtime stories and snacks. Kids age 3 and up come in jammies. If possible, bring new PJs for kids in need for the annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive. 978-768-7410.
Tuesday, March 10
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., third floor. With Lisa Lunnen, $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library. 978-768-7410.
Wednesday, March 11
Grammy read-a-loud bookgroup, 4 to 4:45 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For grades 2-3. Karen Bradford leads readings, discussion with snacks. Featuring “The End of the Beginning,” by Avi. Limited space. Register at awanner@essexpl.org.
The Truth and Dangers of Vaping: An Educational Session, 6 to 7 p.m., Essex Town Hall Auditorium, 30 Martin St. For Essex parents, caregivers, and other adults. With presenter Ashley Hall, program manager of the Northeast Tobacco Free Community Partnership.
Thursday, March 12
Manchester and Essex senior citizens’ St. Patrick’s Day dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Table service and music by students. Transportation available. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Monday, March 16
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children ages 0-5 join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome. 978-768-7410.
Congressman Seth Moulton hosts town hall, 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester.
Tuesday, March 17
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., third floor. With Lisa Lunnen, $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library. 978-768-7410.
Wednesday, March 18
Police Story Hour, 10 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children ages 0-5, join weekly story hour and early childhood partners for meet-and-greet and stories with local police. Register at awanner@essexpl.org or 978-768-7410.
Grammy read-a-loud book group, 4 to 4:45 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. For grades 2-3. Karen Bradford leads readings, discussion with snacks. Featuring “The End of the Beginning,” by Avi. Limited space. Register at awanner@essexpl.org.
Thursday, March 19
Community Book Group, 9:30 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Featuring “Euphoria,” by Lily King. Baked goods and lively discussion. Copies at Circulation Desk. Call 978-768-7410.
Community Movie Night, 6:30 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., third floor. Featuring “Harriet,” rated PG-13. Call 978-768-7410.
Saturday, March 21
Star Wars fan event, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Ages 5-105, join presenter Peter Struzziero, dress in character, explore Star Wars museum, show and tell, trivia contest, watch Star Wars Pop Culture Videos and more. RSVP early to awanner@essexpl.org.
Monday, March 23
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children ages 0-5 join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410.
Teen advisory board meeting, 5 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Grades 6-12. RSVP for pizza and to discuss upcoming teen programming. Email awanner@essexpl.org.
Tuesday, March 24
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., third floor. With Lisa Lunnen, $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library. Call 978-768-7410.
Wednesday, March 25
Grammy read-a-loud book group, 4 to 4:45 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Grades 2 and 3. Karen Bradford leads readings, discussion with snacks. Featuring “The End of the Beginning,” by Avi. Limited space. Register at awanner@essexpl.org.
saturday, March 28
Spiritual Parenting group meets, 4:30 p.m., First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St. 978-768-3690.
Monday, March 30
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children ages 0-5 join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410.
Tuesday, March 31
Gentle Vinyasa Yoga for adults, 7 p.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., third floor. With Lisa Lunnen, $12 per session. Drop-ins welcome. Supports Friends of the Library. Call 978-768-7410.
Monday, April 6
Musical Storytime, 11 a.m., TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. Children ages 0-5 join local singer/teacher Ruthanne Paulson for music, stories and activities. Drop-ins welcome. Call 978-768-7410.
